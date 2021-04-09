Mango

Pocket Quilted Jacket

$119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Feel warm in this stylish pocket quilted jacket from MANGO. It is crafted with quilted fabric and features a short design and buttoned flap pockets. It has a lapel-collar, button fastening on the front section, and an inner lining. Buttoned flap pockets Imported Lapel-collar, button fastening on the front section Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs Quilted fabric Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909311 Size & Fit Approximately - 20.94" long Materials & Care Dry Clean Shell and Filling - Polyester, Lining - Polyester, Viscose, Coating - Polyurethane