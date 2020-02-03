Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Zara
Pocket Knit Cardigan
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
V-neck cardigan with long sleeves. Front patch pockets. Ribbed trim. Contrasting front button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$89.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan
£20.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Boxy Wool-blend Cardigan
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Simone Rocha
Faux Pearl Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan
$745.00
$477.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Strappy Knit Top
$25.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Long Sleeve Top With Tulle
£12.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Twisted Knit Crop Top
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Treaded Sole Lace-up Leather Ankle Boots
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sweaters
Gimaguas
Olivia Vest
$116.16
$81.31
from
Gimaguas
BUY
Anthropologie
Ursa Cardigan
$140.00
$89.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
H&M
Textured-knit Sweater
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Jacquard Knit Sweater
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted