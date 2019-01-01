For your next big celebration, skip the club, lose the DJ, and turn your iPod into a portable party-making machine with this sound mixer. Versatile and easy to use, the mini mixer needs no power source—just plug it into the headphone jack of your mp3 player, laptop, or phone and instantly amp up your own beats. Unlike massive traditional mixing boards, this mixer's pocket-sized proportions make it easy to bring anywhere, so never leave home without it! Bust out your pocket DJ skills at any of your friends' fêtes and you'll be sure to be invited back again and again.