Rhode

Pocket Blush – Sleepy Girl

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rhode

This armless dining chair, upholstered in a linen-colored fabric, adds contemporary elegance to your room. This comfortable seating has casters, making it easy to move while retaining your modern aesthetic. The moisture-repellent and stain-resistant fabric makes cleanup easy. 19.7"W x 27.6"D x 36.2"H; seat height: 20.9"H; seat depth: 17.3"D; seat back height: 33.1"H; leg height: 2"H Solid hardwood frame with moisture-repellent, stain-resistant fabric These chairs have wheels, which makes them easy to move and comfortable to adjust. Feather-filled cushions provide great comfort. No assembly required Avoid moisture. Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 3-year warranty. An Amazon Brand - This armless dining chair, upholstered in a linen-colored fabric, adds contemporary elegance to your room. This comfortable seating has casters, making it easy to move while retaining your modern aesthetic. The moisture-repellent and stain-resistant fabric makes cleanup easy.