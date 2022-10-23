PMD

Clean Pro Jade – Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Description PMD Clean Pro Jade is a smart facial cleansing device that uses SonicGlow™ and ActiveWarmth™ technology to take your skincare routine to the next level. Benefits Minimize the appearance of blackheads; Deeper absorption of skincare products; Lift, firm & tone the skin Suggested Use Use modes 1 and 2 for optimum cleansing. Use modes 3 or 4 to massage in product and lift, firm, and tone the skin.