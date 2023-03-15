plusOne

Plusone Rabbit Vibrator

$39.99 $29.98

Buy Now Review It

PlusOne's dual vibrating massager brings pleasure to a new level. Whether you want to spice up your solo play or add some excitement to your relationship, our rabbit vibrator is your new best friend. The plusOne vibrating rabbit has dual motors with independently vibrating tips. With 10 different vibration modes to explore, there's a setting for every mood. Featuring a soft velvety touch, the rabbit is made with body-safe silicone that is skin-friendly, harmless to the human body, and free from phthalates, BPA and latex. Fully waterproof, making it easy to clean and perfect for use in the shower or bath. This velvety, extremely flexible, dual vibrating sex toy will excite you both inside and out! Powered by rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for up to 3 hours of fun with Quick Charge USB (included). PlusOne's dual vibrating massager brings pleasure to a new level. With two motors and independently vibrating tips there is a setting for every mood. Whisper quiet with super soft body-safe silicone, this velvety dildo will excite you both inside and out. The plusOne rabbit is fully waterproof for use anywhere, even the bathtub or shower! Complete with a rechargeable lithium ion battery for up to 3 hours of fun!