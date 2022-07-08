Plus One

Plusone Dual Vibrating Massager

10 different vibration settings Dual Motors with independently vibrating tips and 10 different vibration settings Fully waterproof for enjoyment in the bath or shower Ultra-hygienic and easy to clean Rechargeable lithium ion battery for more power and up to 3 hours of fun via quick charging USB (cable included) High quality body safe silicone Super soft, smooth and extremely flexible PlusOne's dual vibrating massager brings pleasure to a new level. With two motors and independently vibrating tips there is a setting for every mood. Whisper quiet with super soft body-safe silicone, this velvety dildo will excite you both inside and out. The plusOne rabbit is fully waterproof for use anywhere, even the bathtub or shower! Complete with a rechargeable lithium ion battery for up to 3 hours of fun!