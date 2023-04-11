plusOne

Plusone Bullet Vibrator

$16.99 $10.28

If you’re looking for your first sex toy or a trusty classic look no further. Whether you want to spice up your solo play or add some excitement to your relationship, our bullet vibrator is your new best friend. The plus One vibrating bullet is small but powerful. With one button, you can turn on and explore 10 different vibration settings. Featuring a soft velvety touch, the bullet is made with body-safe silicone that is skin-friendly, harmless to the human body, and free from phthalates, BPA and latex. About the same size as your favorite lipstick, fits in your pocket so you can discreetly take it anywhere. The bullet is fully waterproof, making it easy to clean and perfect for use in the shower or bath. Powered by rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for up to 2 hours of fun with Quick Charge USB (included). If you're looking for your first "toy" or a trusty classic look no further. The plusOne vibrating bullet is small but powerful. Made with body-safe materials and a rechargeable lithium ion battery you'll have hours of fun on a single charge. With one button you can turn on and explore 10 different vibration settings. The plusOne bullet is fully waterproof for use anywhere.