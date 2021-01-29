Buffy

Description Our mattress protector is covered in super-soft eucalyptus fabric and filled with layers of 100% recycled fiber to give your mattress a snuggly second life. And speaking of snuggly, our recycled elastic makes sure it stays perfectly snug around your mattress. Recommended for all-season use Shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber Each mattress protector recycles approximately 16 plastic bottles Ultra-smooth fiber is naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold Stitched pattern keeps fluffy fill in place Details 100% eucalyptus fiber shell 100% recycled PET, BPA-free fill Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count Eucalyptus fiber contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids Recycled elastic gives your mattress a snug hug Dimensions Twin: 39” x 75” Twin XL: 39” x 80” Full: 54” x 75” Queen: 60” x 80” King: 76” x 80” Cal King: 72” x 84” Care Instructions Dry clean recommended.