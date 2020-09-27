nuLOOM

Plush Shag Rug, 4′ X 6′

$149.00 $52.20

Buy Now Review It

100% Polypropylene Imported Style: Shags, Geometric Color: Grey Material: 75% Polypropylene & 25% Polyester Construction: Machine Made Made in Turkey At nuLOOM, we believe that floor coverings and art should not be mutually exclusive. Founded with a desire to break the rules of what is expected from an area rug, nuLOOM was created to fill the void between brilliant design and affordability.