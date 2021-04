PopOhVer

Plush Food Set Fruits & Veggies

$20.90

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

It's fun to play pretend when your little one has the right ingredients! From PopOhVer. Includes red apple, green apple, mushroom, strawberry, onion, two carrots, banana, celery, tomato, orange slice, wooden knife Polyester/sand/wood construction Ages 3 and up; warning: small parts choking hazard; not for children under 3 Hand wash Imported