Plush Fluffy Floral Shoulder Bag

$13.99

Plush 💖【PREMIUM MATERIAL】The Y2K Purse is made of high-quality eco-friendly plush, soft, durable and easy to clean. Every detail of it is carefully checked. 💖【LARGE CAPACITY】 Size: 11.81*7.87*1.97". The women plush bag is easy to fit all of your essentials like phone, wallet, makeup, keys, lipstick, etc. 💖【FASHION ALL-MATCH】 This Y2K fluffy bag purse looks more personalized. You can simply use it as a stylish handbag or a special shoulder bag. 💖【PERFECT GIFT】The plush shoulder bag would be a perfect gift for girlfriends, wives, and mothers on any occasion like Christmas, birthdays, and anniversaries. 💖【OCCASIONS】 The cute fluffy tote bag is supper soft to touch, suitable for daily use, such as shopping. dating, working, traveling, and so on. Introduction: Fashion Plush Shoulder Top-handle Bag for Women Animal Pattern Mini Underarm Purse Street Clutch Specification: Main Material: Plush Size: 300*200*50mm/11.81*7.87*1.97" Applicable: women Strap Root: single Usage: portable, one shoulder Occasion: daily, leisure, shopping, traveling Tips: The shoulder strap is not adjustable. Note: 1. Due to the different monitor and light effect, the actual color of the item might be slightly different from the color showed on the pictures. Thank you! 2. Please allow 1-2cm measuring deviation due to manual measurement. Package Included: 1 X Underarm Bag