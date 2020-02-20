LOFT

Plus Wool Twill Double Breasted Coat

$200.00 $33.59

At LOFT

STYLE #525871 Perpetually chic and masterfully tailored, this double-breasted coat pulls cold-weather style routines together with a smart snap. Notched lapels. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Front flap pockets. Lined. Please note: pockets are lightly stitched closed - just open for use. • Softly fitted • Hits above the knee • Double-breasted button front • 36" long Available in: Neutral Fabric & Care • Shell: 55% Polyester, 40% Wool, 5% Other Fibers. Lining: 100% Polyester • Dry Clean Only • Imported