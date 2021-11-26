Madewell

Plus Whisper Cotton Turtleneck In Ivorton Stripe

$35.00 $24.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made from our beloved light and airy Whisper Cotton, this striped turtleneck is ideal for those not-too-warm, not-too-cold days. Live-in-it soft and perfectly draped—it's one to tell your friends about. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 28 3/4" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND085