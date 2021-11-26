Madewell

Plus Whisper Cotton Rib-crewneck Ringer Long-sleeve Tee In Stripe

$29.50 $20.65

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Light, airy and live-in-it soft, our best-selling striped tee has a ribbed ringer crewneck with an authentically vintage feel. Perfectly draped with long, relaxed sleeves, it's one to tell your friends about. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 29 1/2" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND087