Get standout style this swim season with the Tie-Front Cap-Sleeve Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. This bright red bikini top features a V-neckline embellished with a tie on the front of the bust, and the top is finished with fluttery cap sleeves for a unique twist. A scoop cutout accentuates the back of this vibrant top, and two hook-and-loop closures provide a secure, comfortable fit. Wear it with high-waisted bikini bottoms to rock a little retro flair, or pair it with black or printed hipster bottoms to flaunt your own unique style.