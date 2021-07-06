SheIn

Plus Textured Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At SheIn

Customer Reviews( 114 ) Average Rating 4.8 Did the item fit well? Small 8% True to Size 92% Large 0% All Reviews (114) Image (19) Rating All Color All Color Size All Sort by Recommend s***r I was super hesitant to buy this BUT this is my favorite set out of my order!!!! Sexy yet classy! Absolutely obsessed! Overall Fit: True to Size size: 3XL Color: Green 10 Jun,2021 S***i Height: 141 cm / 55.5 in I love this piece it would great in a vibrant color too. But the fit is amazing. Overall Fit: True to Size size: 3XL Color: Green 15 Jun,2021 a***1 Waist: 82 cm / 32.3 in Height: 173 cm / 68.1 in More Super cute!!! Fits perfectly and definitely recommend buying. Very soft and comfortable. Overall Fit: True to Size size: 0XL Color: Green 17 Jun,2021 Total 38 Pages 12345678910