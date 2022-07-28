Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell
Plus Sophia Smocked Midi Dress In Windowpane
$138.00
$99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Overall Winner Jumper
BUY
$69.00
ModCloth
Venus
Henley Chambray Dress
BUY
$44.99
$54.00
Venus
Reformation
Crimini Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Mango
100% Linen Shirty Dress
BUY
$119.99
Mango
More from Madewell
Madewell
Linen-blend Pull-on Paperbag Shorts
BUY
$44.99
$54.50
Madewell
Madewell
Linen-blend Abbie Crop Top
BUY
$49.99
$62.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Kiera Mule Sandal
BUY
$138.00
Madewell
Madewell
Denim Puff-sleeve Mini Dress In Dawnshire Wash
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
More from Dresses
ModCloth
Overall Winner Jumper
BUY
$69.00
ModCloth
Venus
Henley Chambray Dress
BUY
$44.99
$54.00
Venus
Reformation
Crimini Dress
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Mango
100% Linen Shirty Dress
BUY
$119.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted