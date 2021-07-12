United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Boohoo
Plus Small Net Biker Shorts
$30.00$12.00
At Boohoo
boohoo Plus You’ll find full on fashion for the fuller figure with the boohoo Plus range. Delivering directional designs for UK sizes 16 to 24, this ultra-flattering collection combines perfectly proportioned fits with statement styles so that you can stay on top of this season’s trends. Style: Biker Shorts Design: Plain Fabric: Woven Neckline: Crew Sleeve Length: Sleeveless