PYL

Plus Size Zipper Faux Leather Skirt

$26.99 $20.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyurethane Imported Zipper closure Hand Wash Only Women plus size sexy faux leather short skirt, pencil bodycon skirts. Zipper closure with 1 pocket, high waisted. Classic vintage style, above knee length. Made with comfy, faux leather. Enough stretch on the waist band for bloating or to wear on low waist. Sexy fit, easy to walk around. Sexy black outfit for plus ladies. Slim fit design for more temperament & charming. Suitable for casual, night out, date, party, holiday, vacation.