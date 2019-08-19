Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Wild Fable

Plus Size Zip-up Tie Dye Long Windbreaker Jacket

$15.00
At Target
Women's tie-dye windbreaker jacket sports a mix of light and dark green hues. Longer length hits around the knees while a drawstring-like tie cinches the waist for customizable wear. Full-front zipper and hood finish the piece.
Featured in 1 story
36 Under-$40 Target Items That Only Look Expensive
by Eliza Huber