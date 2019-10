Forever21

Plus Size Velvet Rhinestone Bodysuit

$19.90

Buy Now Review It

At Forever21

Forever 21+ - A velvet bodysuit featuring a scoop neck and back, rhinestone constructed shoulder straps, and a cheeky cut with snap-button bottom closures. Content + Care - 92% polyester, 8% spandex - Hand wash cold Size + Fit - Model is 5'9 and wearing a Size 1X