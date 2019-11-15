Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Xscape
Plus Size V-neck Gown
$299.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Let your style define you. XSCAPE's mesh-paneled design creates the perfect hourglass shape, punctuated by sparkly silver embellishments.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$96.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS EDITION
Embroidered Pink Floral Maxi Dress
$237.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Zara
Satin Dress
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Stella McCartney
Appliquéd Tiered Cotton-blend Lace Gown
$4120.00
$1030.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Xscape
Xscape
Plus Size V-neck Gown
$299.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Xscape
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress
$248.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
Banana Republic Factory
Plaid Fit And Flare Dress
$99.99
$49.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman
Long Sleeve Side Slit Sequin Dress
$560.00
$224.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
The Drop
Karen Mock Neck Body Con Mini
$34.90
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Short Dress
$12.99
$9.09
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted