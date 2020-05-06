Universal Thread

Plus-size Tie-dye Sleeveless Knit Dress

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Easily transition your look from the office to after-work get-togethers with this Tie-Dye Sleeveless Knit Dress from Universal Thread™. In 100% cotton construction for comfy all-day wear, this sleeveless midi knit dress showcases a tie-dye print on a light backdrop for a fun, summery look. The sleeveless pullover dress is styled with a simple crewneck for easy wear, while side slits offer more room for movement. Pair it with pull-on sneakers for a more casual, laid-back look, or throw on a jacket and wedges for a more put-together outfit.