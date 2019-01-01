Xhilaration

Plus Size Tie Dye Scoop Back One Piece Swimsuit

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Splash around in sweet style with this Tie-Dye Scoop-Back One-Piece Swimsuit from Xhilaration™. Soft and stretchy with just the right amount of spandex, Pink and blue tie-dye swimsuit offers easy movement as you dive into the pool for a couple of laps or just lay back and soak up the sun. The simple cut with a round neck and scoop back add fun, feminine flair that flatters your silhouette. The stylish knot detailing at the back ensures the right fit. Fashioned with soft pink and blue tie-dye print all over for a fun pop, this swimsuit leaves you looking as stylish in the pool as outside it. Layer with a sheer, full-length cover-up for laid-back appeal.