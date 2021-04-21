Xhilaration

Plus Size Textured Hipster Bikini Bottom

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 16W/18W and is 5'10" High-rise textured bikini bottom makes a chic addition to your swimwear collection Hipster style lends ample coverage Durable fabric with added spandex ensures all-day comfy wear Elastic at leg opening offers easy movement Coordinates with a variety of tops for mix-and-match styling Specifications Size: 14W Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex Closure Style: Pull On Rise: High Rise Sheerness: Opaque Features: Elastic at Leg Opening Pattern: Solid UPF rating: No UPF Rating Apparel style: Bikini Pattern application: Solid, No Pattern Applied Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 80337735 UPC: 829576155354 Item Number (DPCI): 238-21-4542 Origin: Imported Description The Textured Hipster Bikini Bottom from Xhilaration™ has your poolside comfort covered in chic, understated style. In subtle sage-green shade with a textured look, this pull-on swim bottom is crafted from a soft and durable fabric with added spandex to keep you nice and comfortable throughout your sunny adventures, while elastic at the leg openings keeps it in place so you can move easily through your day. This high-rise swim bottom is tailored in a contemporary hipster cut for figure-flattering appeal. Complement with a coordinating swim top, a straw hat and a pair of flip flops to create your perfect look for a day of fun under the sun. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.