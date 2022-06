Warehouse

Plus Size Texture Sleeveless Maxi Dress

£79.00 £55.30

Buy Now Review It

At Warehouse

Style Notes Part of our plus size collection. This colour-block printed maxi dress has a V-neckline, tie-detail shoulders and a loose, flared fit. Details & Care 100% Polyester - Machine Wash. Model wears UK 18. Length in UK size 10: 132cm