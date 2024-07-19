Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Single Breasted Blazer
$394.00
$315.20
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
The Kiss Multicolor Cut Out Blazer
BUY
$182.00
$260.00
Farm Rio
Staud
City Blazer Periwinkle
BUY
$298.00
$425.00
Staud
Whistles
Rita Luxe Blazer
BUY
$153.30
$365.00
Whistles
A.L.C.
Mavis Iii Pinstripe Jacket
BUY
$595.00
A.L.C
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Disc Sequin Halter Mini Dress
BUY
£83.85
£129.00
Debenhams
Karen Millen
Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress
BUY
$246.50
$290.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Mirrored Disc Side Split Maxi Dress
BUY
£143.65
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Outerwear
Farm Rio
The Kiss Multicolor Cut Out Blazer
BUY
$182.00
$260.00
Farm Rio
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Blazer
BUY
$315.20
$394.00
KAREN MILLEN
Staud
City Blazer Periwinkle
BUY
$298.00
$425.00
Staud
Whistles
Rita Luxe Blazer
BUY
$153.30
$365.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted