Amazon Essentials

Plus-size Surplice Maxi Dress

$29.30

Buy Now Review It

95% Viscose, 5% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Stylish waisted maxi dress featuring short sleeves and a V-neck perfect for a casual day out This versatile full-length maxi dress is cut to flatter any body type Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort Check out more from Amazon Essentials by visiting amazon.com/amazonessentials Model is 5'10" and wearing a size 1X An Amazon brand - Stylish waisted maxi dress featuring short sleeves and a V-neck perfect for a casual day out