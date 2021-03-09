Lands' End

Plus Size Supima Cotton Long Robe

Item #518950AH4 Soft, smooth 100% Supima® cotton drapes without clinging Easy to tie belt with loops to keep it in place Reinforced patch pockets Clean-finished edges for neatness all-around Handy loop for hanging Midcalf length For best results, wash before wearing. Machine wash. Imported Click the Make it Personal button (above) to add a monogram, embroidery, or both Luxuriously soft robe? In a word: Supima What is Supima®? Only the best cotton grown in America, with 35% longer fibers that feel smoother, take dye better and are 45% stronger than lesser cottons. It's rare, too. Less than 3% of American cotton is fine enough to wear the Supima name. So you know it makes for an exceptionally comfy and colorful robe. The one you’ll love first thing in the morning or while settling in at the end of your day.