Every woman needs her core collection of intimates, but when you’re looking for a hint of playful, feminine style, the Lace Plunge Push-Up Bra from Auden™ is a perfect pick. With underwire construction and padding, this lace bra offers the support and security you need to go about your day with confidence. A plunging neckline complements the push-up design for a playful look, and you’ll love the romantic charm of an allover lace construction with mesh-like material for the band. With a thoughtful design and feminine style, this lace push-up bra brings pretty flair and comfort to your intimates drawer.