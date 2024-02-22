Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Karen Millen
Plus Size Stretch Jersey Sequin Mini Dress
$186.00
$148.80
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Gia/IRL
Delilah Mini Dress
BUY
$118.00
Gia/IRL
Laws of Motion
The Zest Dress
BUY
$295.00
Laws of Motion
Hutch
3d Rosette Strapless Mini Dress
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Velvet Strappy Mini Dress
BUY
$20.00
Boohoo
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Italian Satin Bandeau Structured Bow Detail Midi Dress
BUY
$175.10
$206.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Drapey Ruched Jersey Rosette Midi Dress
BUY
$177.60
$222.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Borg Lined Hybrid Longline Trench Coat
BUY
$214.00
$428.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Tailored Crepe Detachable Layered Skirt Detail Trousers
BUY
£75.00
£249.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Black Underwire Detail Draped Midi Dress
BUY
$36.00
$72.00
PrettyLittleThing
Jessakae
Jubilee Dress
BUY
$278.00
Dia & Co.
Ever Pretty
Plus Size Off Shoulder Ruffle Chiffon Formal Dress
BUY
$89.99
Amazon
Show Me Your Mumu
Greta Dress
BUY
$168.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted