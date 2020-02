Alivia Ford

Plus Size Stretch Faux Leather Leggings

$21.99 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The Alivia Ford Plus Size Women’s High Waisted Pull-On Red Coated Ponte Legging puts Style, Comfort and Chicness to the test. The Sleek pin tuck Stitching down the leg adds to its slender flattering silhouette that enhances any style. Our pull-on comfort waistband is incredibly comfortable and slimming. Your Jeans might get jealous when you reach for these leggings every day and buy them in every color.