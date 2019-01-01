Ava & Viv

Plus Size Sleeveless V-neck Ruffle Wrap Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Look your brightest best no matter where the day takes you wearing this Sleeveless V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress from Ava & Viv™. Made from 100% rayon for an ultra-soft feel and flowy fit, this sleeveless wrap dress features a split V-neckline with snap closure to provide feminine flair and coverage, and the ruffle detailing on the hem offers extra visual interest. This ruffle wrap dress comes with a matching belt and adjustable shoulder straps to lend a customized fit you'll love flaunting. Complete your look with a pair of strappy sandals and colorful earrings and you're sure to make a bold style statement anywhere you go — from weddings to date nights to weekend brunch.