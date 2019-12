Ava & Viv

Plus Size Sleeveless V-neck Metallic Pleated Midi Dress

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Model wears size 1X/16W and is 5'10" Metallic silver dress is perfect for the holidays or any special occasion Pleated silhouette makes for a classically chic and timeless look Cinched waistline contrasts with A-line skirt for a flattering fit Can be layered with tights and outerwear for the cooler seasons