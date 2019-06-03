Plus Size Sleeveless Square Neck Midi Button Front Dress
$27.99$20.00
At Target
Whether you're enjoying sunny brunch or heading out for a casual date night, this Sleeveless Square-Neck Midi Button-Front Dress from Ava & Viv™ will fit right in with your chic warm-weather style. Crafted from an ultra-soft linen/rayon blend fabric for a lightweight and breezy fit, this midi button-front dress comes with adjustable straps for a customized fit that's perfectly comfortable. This sleeveless dress comes with a matching belt at the waist to create a flattering fit you'll love. The faux-button-front adds subtle style to an otherwise simple design — pair it with chunky heels and a jacket for a fun night out, or with sneaks and a hoodie to keep things casual-cool.