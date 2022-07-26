Le Suit

Plus Size Side-slit Skirt Suit

$240.00 $139.99

At Macy's

Dress to impress, always with this blazer and coordinating skirt from Le Suit, pair with heels for a chic finish. Jacket: approx. 24-1/2" long, notch collar, single button closure at front, shoulder pads, lined Skirt: approx. 25" long, pencil silhouette, hidden zipper closure at back; slit at side; lined Shell/lining: polyester Dry clean Imported