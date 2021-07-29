Ava and Viv

Plus Size Short Sleeve T-shirt Dress

$16.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: At Knee Fit: Regular Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 37.75 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81423785 UPC: 829576952090 Item Number (DPCI): 021-03-3069 Origin: Imported Description Add laid-back style to your casualwear closet with this Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress from Ava & Viv™. Made from 100% cotton fabric for comfortable and breathable wear, this short-sleeve dress in a T-shirt style features a classic crew neckline with a regular fit, making getting ready for any day an effortless affair. Complete the look with a colorful scarf and sneakers for sunny strolls, or pair with slip-ons for kicked-back weekends.