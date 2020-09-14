Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Daily Ritual
Plus Size Short-sleeve Scoop Neck T-shirt Dress
$14.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Cable Stitch
Handkerchief Hem Ribbed Dress
$69.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Roaman's
Plus Size Collared Swing Dress
$28.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Rocorose
Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Dress
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual
Jersey Ballet-back T-shirt Dress
$20.00
$18.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Daily Ritual
Terry Cotton & Modal Hoodie
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Daily Ritual
Pima Cotton Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$32.35
from
Amazon
BUY
Daily Ritual
Cozy Knit Sleeveless Tie-waist Jumpsuit
$41.89
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Sweetkie
Striped Maxi Dress
$19.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Cable Stitch
Handkerchief Hem Ribbed Dress
$69.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Roaman's
Plus Size Collared Swing Dress
$28.48
from
Amazon
BUY
Rocorose
Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Dress
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted