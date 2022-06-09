Ava & Viv

Plus Size Short Sleeve Boiler Suit

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Inseam Length: 27 Inches Fit: Relaxed Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Front Button Down Neckline: Collared Garment Details: Front Pocket, Back Pocket Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 83842105 UPC: 195995322142 Item Number (DPCI): 021-07-0265 Origin: Imported Description Freshen up your formalwear wardrobe with a needed update from this Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Boiler Suit from Ava & Viv™. Made from a breathable cotton blend, you'll stay comfy all day in chic style. It features a collared neckline and a button-up design for a fashion-forward look that can be worn for both casual outings and formal occasions. It comes in a variety of colors and prints, so you can rock it in the style that best suits you. A matching belt in the front adds functional flair, and the bottoms have both side and back pockets for storing your essentials. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.