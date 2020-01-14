SPANX

Plus Size Sheer Mesh Thong Bodysuit

$29.99

SPANX Pants and Leggings Size Chart SPANX Shapewear Size Chart SPANX Bra Size Chart Get ready to Get Layered! Introducing SPANX® Sheer Fashion—fresh, fun-to-wear layering pieces that are as versatile as your ever-evolving wardrobe. This non-shaping collection is full of lightweight second-skin styles that are the perfect way to try out a new trend. Comfortable, non-shaping, breathable sheer mesh. Smooth seams + thong back = No VPL! (Visible Panty Lines). Easy, step-in design. Cotton gusset makes panties optional & eliminates VPL (Visible Panty Lines). Pull to the side when nature calls. Style #20144P. Body: 85% nylon, 15% Lycra®;Gusset: 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.