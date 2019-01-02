Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Little Mistress Plus

Plus-size Sequin Velvet Contrast Wrap Front Midi Dress With Belt Detail

$130.00
At ASOS
Plus-size dress by Little Mistress Be the best-dressed guest. Wrap front . Tie fastening . Blouson sleeves. Velvet back. Regular fit. A standard cut for a classic shape.
Featured in 1 story
17 Silver Dresses To Wear Long Past Party Season
by Eliza Huber