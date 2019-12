Eloquii

Plus-size Sequin Puff-sleeve Wrap Dress

$179.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Surplice wrap dress Close fit Elasticize waist seam A line sweep Skirt lined only Puff sleeve Hits above knee Slight stretch knit sequin fabric Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 38" 100% Polyester Care: Hand wash cold with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach needed. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed.