Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Karen Millen
Plus Size Sequin Midi Dress
$222.00
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
& Other Stories
Big Bow Velvet Bustier Dress
BUY
$219.00
And Other Stories
Eloquii
Dolman Sleeve Sequin Dress
BUY
$129.95
Eloquii
Karen Millen
Plus Size Sequin Midi Dress
BUY
$88.00
$222.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Diamante Statement Ear Cuff
BUY
£28.00
£35.00
Debenhams
Karen Millen
Green Sequin Dress
BUY
£42.00
By Rotation
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Mini
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
& Other Stories
Big Bow Velvet Bustier Dress
BUY
$219.00
And Other Stories
Eloquii
Dolman Sleeve Sequin Dress
BUY
$129.95
Eloquii
Karen Millen
Plus Size Sequin Midi Dress
BUY
$88.00
$222.00
KAREN MILLEN
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted