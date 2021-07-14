J.Crew

Plus-size Seamless High-waisted Bikini Bottom In Stripe

$56.00 $20.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details A seamless high-waisted bikini bottom for a streamlined, flattering fit—and all the cool retro vibes. Bonus: this classic, colorful stripe! Polyamide/elastane. Poly/elastane lining. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item L1480.