NastyGal

Plus Size Satin Strappy Twist Front Top

$39.00 $15.60

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Introducing Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly—our noteworthy fall collection styled and lead by the world-renowned stylist. This plus size top comes in satin and features a V neckline, twist front, cropped silhouette, adjustable straps, and zip closure at side. Style yours with the matching oversized shirt and wide leg pants, pair yours with hoop earrings and strappy heels. Style: Plus Size Satin Strappy Twist Front Top Fit: Fitted Length: Cropped Occasion: Day to Night Design: Twist Fabric: 100% Polyester. Model is 5'9" and wears a US size 12/UK size 16. Fabric 97% Polyester 3% Elastane. Machine Wash. SKU: #AGG13210-2