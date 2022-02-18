United States
NastyGal
Plus Size Satin Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$109.00$54.50
At NastyGal
So you said you'd go... This dress comes in satin and features a V neckline, relaxed, midi silhouette, wrap design, slit at front, blouson sleeves, elasticized cuffs, knot detailing at front, bow tie closure at back, belt loops, and uneven hem. Model is 5'8" and wears a US size 6/UK size 10. 100% Polyester, Machine Washable, Model wears UK Size 16 SKU: #AGG03257-5