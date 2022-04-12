Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Sleepwear
Corset Outlet
Plus Size Satin Kimono Robes
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Plus Size Satin Kimono Robes
Need a few alternatives?
City Chic
Nora Satin Long Robe - Dusty Blue
BUY
$99.00
City Chic
Lands' End
Plus Size Supima Cotton Long Robe
BUY
$52.77
Land's End
The Comfy
The Comfy Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wear
BUY
$36.14
The Comfy
Stars Above
Women's Beautifully Soft Robe
BUY
$39.95
Target
More from Corset Outlet
Corset Outlet
Women's Plus Size Silky Robes
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
More from Sleepwear
City Chic
Nora Satin Long Robe - Dusty Blue
BUY
$99.00
City Chic
Lands' End
Plus Size Supima Cotton Long Robe
BUY
$52.77
Land's End
The Comfy
The Comfy Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wear
BUY
$36.14
The Comfy
Stars Above
Women's Beautifully Soft Robe
BUY
$39.95
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted