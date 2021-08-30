Kim + Ono

Plus Size Satin Kimono Robe Long

Tie closure Machine Wash QUALITY KIMONOS: Our kimonos for women are made from 100% satin. Easily machine washable with cold, gentle cycle, and hang dry with distinct patterns and can be used as long robes or dressing gowns. Side slits at hem. ONE SIZE: Using only the best materials in the market, our satin robe or long robe kimono for women is a sleek 55” at chest and hip. 54” in length, fits most women as a dressing gown. VERSATILITY: The designs offer an array of colors, perfect as a kimono robe, satin robe, dressing gown – a light robe that can be attractively worn from day to night. INTRICATE DETAILS: Our women’s kimonos have removable waist-tie closures with belt loops. Inner ties to secure closure of the satin dressing gown. French seam finish. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: kimonos for women are like wearing art, inspired by art collections from Asia, hand-sketched, saturated in rich watercolors. Exclusively designed in the USA.