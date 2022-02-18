NastyGal

Plus Size Satin Kimono Mini Dress

$89.00 $44.50

Dressed to the nines. This plus-size dress comes in soft satin and features a bodycon silhouette, plunging neckline, wrap-around design at bust, belt at waistline, long kimono sleeves, and bias-cut mini hemline. Made for dancing under disco balls while wearing lace-up boots. Style: Plus Size Kimono Style Satin Belted Mini Dress Fit: Bodycon Length: Mini Occasion: Going Out Model is 5’9.5” and wears a size L (US size 12-14/UK size 16-18). Fabric 97% Polyester 3% Elastane. Machine wash. SKU: #AGG18590-1